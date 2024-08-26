52D ADA BDE Command Team Conducts Battlefield Circulation to Ansbach, Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Hailey Bairu shares guidance with the battery commanders of 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment in Ansbach, Germany, August 27, 2024. Bairu recently assumed command of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade and is conducting battlefield circulation to visit each unit within the brigade at their respective locations.