Air passenger travel Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management Office (TMO) schedule a flight at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 21, 2024. TMO is comprised of four different sections, all of which are responsible for the safe and effective handling of assets, personnel, property, and travel on installations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 01:44
|Photo ID:
|8613992
|VIRIN:
|240821-F-XY101-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ELRS TMO PAX - The ticket home [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
379th ELRS TMO PAX - The ticket home
No keywords found.