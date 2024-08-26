379th ELRS TMO PAX - The ticket home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air passenger travel Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management Office (TMO) schedule a flight at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 21, 2024. TMO is comprised of four different sections, all of which are responsible for the safe and effective handling of assets, personnel, property, and travel on installations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo)