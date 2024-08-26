The 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management Office (TMO) poses for a group photo at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 21, 2024. The TMO air passenger travel office books and manages flights for Airmen that are deploying, redeploying, leaving for a temporary duty assignment or are about to undergo a permanent change of station. (U.S. Air Force photo)
379th ELRS TMO PAX - The ticket home
