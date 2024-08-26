Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th ELRS TMO PAX - The ticket home [Image 4 of 4]

    379th ELRS TMO PAX - The ticket home

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management Office (TMO) poses for a group photo at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 21, 2024. The TMO air passenger travel office books and manages flights for Airmen that are deploying, redeploying, leaving for a temporary duty assignment or are about to undergo a permanent change of station. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 01:44
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    379th ELRS

