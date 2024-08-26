379th ELRS TMO PAX - The ticket home

Photo By Senior Airman Derrick Bole | The 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management Office (TMO)...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Derrick Bole | The 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management Office (TMO) poses for a group photo at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 21, 2024. The TMO air passenger travel office books and manages flights for Airmen that are deploying, redeploying, leaving for a temporary duty assignment or are about to undergo a permanent change of station. (U.S. Air Force photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – When preparing to forward deploy or redeploy, the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron (ELRS) Traffic Management Office (TMO) air passenger travel (PAX) section makes the process easy to handle and anticipate.



“TMO PAX assists whenever a service member travels away from the base,” said the 379th ELRS TMO PAX noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC). “Whether it’s a PCS, redeployment, temporary deployment, or emergency leave, we handle the booking of flights and ensure the member is ready for their trip.”



TMO PAX is responsible for facilitating travel operations for all service members, government civilians, contractors across the installation, and personnel rear deployed to Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina. By implementing the Air Force Force Generation model, squadrons train, deploy, and recover as cohesive units throughout each phase of the 24-month cycle. For a PAX Airman, this means receiving most of their traffic at the end of the rotation, where entire squadrons could leave within a month.



“Our job picks up pretty reliably near the end of the deployment rotation,” said a 379th ELRS TMO PAX journeyman. “As waves of people begin getting ready to leave, we need to book and manage the travel for the old rotation leaving, which usually means moving most of the base within one to two months.”



TMO is comprised of four different sections, all of which are responsible for the safe and effective handling of assets, personnel, property, and travel on installations around the world. By the end of each rotation, TMO PAX handles the redeployment of roughly 12,000 people.



“Our mission is to ensure a smooth travel experience for our clients,” said the 379th ELRS TMO NCOIC of PAX. “We aim to streamline the travel process so that service members can focus on their mission.”



TMO PAX covers a very significant part of a member’s redeployment. For any questions regarding redeployment flights, contact your unit travel representative.