    Congressional Staff Delegation Visit [Image 1 of 4]

    Congressional Staff Delegation Visit

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    Mattie Harris (center), Legislative Correspondent to Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marcus Brubaker (right), Senior Policy Advisor to Senator Lummis, meet with 90th Operations Group Airmen during their congressional staff visit at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Aug. 23, 2024. Congressional staff visits are designed to gather information, ensure oversight, support legislative decisions, build relationships and help Congress make informed choices to serve constituents and maintain governance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 18:18
    Photo ID: 8613624
    VIRIN: 240823-F-HE787-1026
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Congress
    Wyoming
    AFGSC
    90th Missile Wing

