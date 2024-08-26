Congressional Staff Delegation Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mattie Harris (center), Legislative Correspondent to Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marcus Brubaker (right), Senior Policy Advisor to Senator Lummis, meet with 90th Operations Group Airmen during their congressional staff visit at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Aug. 23, 2024. Congressional staff visits are designed to gather information, ensure oversight, support legislative decisions, build relationships and help Congress make informed choices to serve constituents and maintain governance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond)