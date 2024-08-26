Congressional Staff Delegation Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marcus Brubaker, Senior Policy Advisor to Senator Cynthia Lummis, tours the U-01 Training Launch Facility during his congressional staff visit at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Aug. 23, 2024. Congressional staff visits are designed to gather information, ensure oversight, support legislative decisions, build relationships and help Congress make informed choices to serve constituents and maintain governance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond)