7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) the jack of all trades

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An American flag waves from the deck of a Landing Craft Utility (LCU) boat during maintenance at Third Port on Joint Base Langley-Eustis Virginia, Aug. 27, 2024. Maintenance is conducted regularly to ensure the LCUs are operational and ready to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)