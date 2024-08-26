7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) the jack of all trades

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Dana Scott Rhodes, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) inspects the engine room of a Landing Craft Utility (LCU) boat on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 27, 2024. Maintenance is conducted regularly to ensure the LCUs are operational and ready to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)