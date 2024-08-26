Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) the jack of all trades

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Dana Scott Rhodes, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) inspects the engine room of a Landing Craft Utility (LCU) boat on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 27, 2024. Maintenance is conducted regularly to ensure the LCUs are operational and ready to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)

    This work, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) the jack of all trades [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

