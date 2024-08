UWDC Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240827-N-GR655-1194 GROTON, Conn. (August 27, 2024) – Rear Adm. Andrew Miller, left, and Rear Adm. Michael Van Poots, right, pose for a photo with U.S. Submarine Force commander Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher following a change of command ceremony for the U.S. Navy’s Undersea Warfighting Development Center (UWDC) on board the Historic Ship USS Nautilus in Groton, Connecticut August 27, 2024. Van Poots relieved Miller during the ceremony. UWDC, established on Sept. 1, 2015, leads the Navy’s undersea superiority; develops doctrine, concepts of operations, tactics, techniques, and procedures for undersea warfare; assesses undersea warfare performance and warfighting readiness of the fleet; provides training for undersea platforms, carrier strike groups, and theater anti-submarine warfare commanders; and advances undersea capabilities, wholeness, and synchronization. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)