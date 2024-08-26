Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UWDC Change of Command Ceremony

    UWDC Change of Command Ceremony

    GROTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten      

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    240827-N-GR655-1194 GROTON, Conn. (August 27, 2024) – Rear Adm. Andrew Miller, left, and Rear Adm. Michael Van Poots, right, pose for a photo with U.S. Submarine Force commander Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher following a change of command ceremony for the U.S. Navy’s Undersea Warfighting Development Center (UWDC) on board the Historic Ship USS Nautilus in Groton, Connecticut August 27, 2024. Van Poots relieved Miller during the ceremony. UWDC, established on Sept. 1, 2015, leads the Navy’s undersea superiority; develops doctrine, concepts of operations, tactics, techniques, and procedures for undersea warfare; assesses undersea warfare performance and warfighting readiness of the fleet; provides training for undersea platforms, carrier strike groups, and theater anti-submarine warfare commanders; and advances undersea capabilities, wholeness, and synchronization. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

    Undersea Warfighting Development Center

