UWDC Change of Command Ceremony

240827-N-GR655-1023 GROTON, Conn. (August 27, 2024) – Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher, commander of the U.S. Navy Submarine Force and presiding officer, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony for the U.S. Navy’s Undersea Warfighting Development Center (UWDC) on board the Historic Ship USS Nautilus in Groton, Connecticut August 27, 2024. Rear Admiral Andrew Miller was relieved by Read Adm. Michael Van Poots during the ceremony. UWDC, established on Sept. 1, 2015, leads the Navy’s undersea superiority; develops doctrine, concepts of operations, tactics, techniques, and procedures for undersea warfare; assesses undersea warfare performance and warfighting readiness of the fleet; provides training for undersea platforms, carrier strike groups, and theater anti-submarine warfare commanders; and advances undersea capabilities, wholeness, and synchronization. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)
