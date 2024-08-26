The Cumberland County WIC Office at Fort Liberty is Moving!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The WIC office at the Joel Clinic will maintain the same operating hours as before, being open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is important to note that outside of these hours, WIC services are offered at various locations throughout the County to accommodate the needs of all residents. (Infographic by Womack AMC)