The Fort Liberty Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) office recently announced that they will be moving to a new, permanent location at the Joel Clinic, situated at 4861, Logistics Street on August 27. (Infographic by Womack AMC)
The Cumberland County WIC Office at Fort Liberty is Moving!
