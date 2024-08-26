The Cumberland County WIC Office at Fort Liberty is Moving!

Courtesy Photo | The WIC office at the Joel Clinic will maintain the same operating hours as before,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The WIC office at the Joel Clinic will maintain the same operating hours as before, being open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is important to note that outside of these hours, WIC services are offered at various locations throughout the County to accommodate the needs of all residents. (Infographic by Womack AMC) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - The Fort Liberty Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) office recently announced that they will be moving to a new, permanent location at the Joel Clinic, situated at 4861, Logistics Street on August 27. This change is significant for the community as it will provide a more stable and accessible place for families to receive the support and resources they need. The move comes after years of operating in a temporary location, and it is a testament to the commitment of the WIC office to serve its clients in the best way possible.



In March 2023, the Cumberland County Department of Public Health established a WIC office in the Public Health Annex on Fort Liberty. This initiative was a collaboration between the Food Policy Council and the Fort Liberty Public Health Partnership, which includes the Fort Liberty Department of Public Health, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, and the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.



“This office opened in response to a need that was identified by the 2021 Fort Liberty Community Survey which revealed concerns of food insecurity among military families living on and off the base,” said Public Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green. “Since opening, this office has been tremendously successful, and we are excited to be able to continue providing these services at a new permanent location.”



The WIC office at the Joel Clinic will maintain the same operating hours as before, being open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is important to note that outside of these hours, WIC services are offered at various locations throughout the County to accommodate the needs of all residents.



“We plan to remove barriers to access, enrollment and continuity of services to amplify WIC outreach and reduce food insecurity,” said Krysta Gougler-Reeves, a project manager with the Fort Liberty Public Health Partnership. “With the new office, families no longer have to travel off the military installation to access WIC benefits such as nutrition education, supplemental foods, breastfeeding support and referrals to community resources.”



The relocation of the Cumberland County WIC office to the Joel Clinic represents a positive step forward in ensuring that low-income pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants, and children in the area have access to the necessary resources and support for leading healthy lives. The move signifies a continued commitment to the community's well-being. It highlights the importance of accessible and comprehensive healthcare services for all residents.