DLA Director calls on agency, suppliers to ‘think, act and operate differently’

Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director of Defense Logistics Agency, highlights the needed transformation across both the agency and industry to meet the current and future needs of America’s warfighters during his remarks April 24 at the DLA Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition held in the Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Arthur Hylton, DLA Installation Management/Multi-media)