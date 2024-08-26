Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Director calls on agency, suppliers to ‘think, act and operate differently’ [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DLA Director calls on agency, suppliers to ‘think, act and operate differently’

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    More than a dozen DOD entities were available as part of the two-day exhibition hall to speak to attendees among the approximately 80 vendors at the DLA Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition held in the Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Arthur Hylton, DLA Installation Management/Multi-media)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 12:13
    Photo ID: 8612498
    VIRIN: 240424-D-D0670-1001
    Resolution: 3295x1853
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Director calls on agency, suppliers to ‘think, act and operate differently’ [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLA Director calls on agency, suppliers to ‘think, act and operate differently’
    DLA Director calls on agency, suppliers to ‘think, act and operate differently’
    DLA Director calls on agency, suppliers to ‘think, act and operate differently’
    DLA Director calls on agency, suppliers to ‘think, act and operate differently’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DLA Director calls on agency, suppliers to &lsquo;think, act and operate differently&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download