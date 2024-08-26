More than a dozen DOD entities were available as part of the two-day exhibition hall to speak to attendees among the approximately 80 vendors at the DLA Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition held in the Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Arthur Hylton, DLA Installation Management/Multi-media)
DLA Director calls on agency, suppliers to ‘think, act and operate differently’
Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)