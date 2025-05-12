Bolstering Defense Logistics: DLA supply chain symposium set for June

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director of Defense Logistics Agency, highlights the needed...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director of Defense Logistics Agency, highlights the needed transformation across both the agency and industry to meet the current and future needs of America’s warfighters during his remarks April 24 at the DLA Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition held in the Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Arthur Hylton, DLA Installation Management/Multi-media) see less | View Image Page

RICHMOND, Va. – Editor’s note: This article kicks off a series previewing the DLA Supply Chain Alliance Symposium and Exhibition, hosted by Defense Logistics Agency Aviation. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more details, including information on guest speakers and panel discussions.



To strengthen the nation's defense through enhanced supply chain partnerships, the Defense Logistics Agency will host the DLA Supply Chain Alliance Symposium and Exhibition June 11-12 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.



The event, a collaboration between DLA and the National Defense Industrial Association, will bring together government and industry leaders to address critical sustainment challenges impacting the National Military Strategy and to partner to better support the warfighter.



Focusing on "Driving Combat Readiness: Leveraging Partnerships to Strengthen the Defense Industrial Base," the symposium will offer insights from leading industry executives, senior Defense Department officials, and general/flag officers.



A variety of DLA professionals from across the agency will be at the symposium to encourage more face-to-face interactions with customers and vendors.



A few of this year’s scheduled breakout sessions are:



Small Business Speed Dating: Pre-scheduled appointments will connect large prime contractors and small businesses for targeted networking opportunities. This exclusive speed networking session, hosted by the DLA Offices of Small Business Programs, facilitates valuable connections and potential partnerships.

Growing Small Business with DLA: Expand small business success with DLA through this informative workshop. Learn about the new DLA Small Business Supplier Pathway Portal, manufacturing partnerships, cybersecurity resources, best-value practices, Joint Certification, RFIs & Sources Sought, and the 8(a) program.

Cost and Pricing: Gain crucial insights into current supply chain challenges impacting price volatility and explore collaborative pricing strategies with DLA representatives. This open forum will delve into regulatory and policy considerations, pricing factors, and best practices to optimize value and enhance warfighter support.

Post-Award Coffee with Contracting: Join DLA contracting experts for a casual, yet informative Q&A session focused on post-award processes. Bring coffee and burning questions for a direct dialogue with experienced acquisition professionals.

Pre-Award Coffee with Contracting: Get pre-award contracting questions answered directly by DLA experts in this informal "Coffee with Contracting" forum. Enjoy a favorite beverage while engaging with specialists in pre-award and long-term contracting strategies.

Supply Chain Innovation Impacting the Defense Industrial Base: Explore the future of defense logistics with DLA Research and Development. This panel discussion, moderated by R&D Director David Koch, will showcase groundbreaking advancements impacting DLA's six supply chains and how these innovations align with the National Defense Strategy. Discover collaboration opportunities to transition critical technologies from pilot to production and strengthen national security.

Tech-Quality and Engineering Programs and Resources: Discover valuable resources and opportunities within DLA's Tech Quality and Engineering programs. This forum will cover reverse engineering through programs like RPPOB, the DLA Casting and Forging Program, Source Qualification, the Warstopper Program's raw material buffers, and other key initiatives.

More information on the 2025 DLA Supply Chain Alliance Symposium and Exhibition can be found here. To register, visit the NDIA website.