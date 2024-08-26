Navy Band Country Current performs in Fairfield

U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Lawrence High School in Fairield, Me., as part of their 2024 national tour. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre. Country Current will travel 1600 miles over 12 days performing 11 concerts on their 2024 national tour.
08.26.2024
08.27.2024
|8612318
|240826-N-OA196-2017
|8256x5504
|9.09 MB
FAIRFIELD, MAINE, US
|0
|0
