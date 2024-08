Navy Band Country Current performs in Fairfield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Musician 1st Class Haley Stiltner, from Windsor, Va., banjo player and backup singer with U.S. Navy Band Country Current shows excited young audience members her instrument following the band’s performance at Lawrence High School in Fairfield, Me., during the ensemble’s stop on their 2024 national tour. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre. Country Current will travel 1600 miles over 12 days performing 11 concerts on their 2024 national tour.