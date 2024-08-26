Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Country Current performs in Fairfield

    FAIRFIELD, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Veterans stand to be recognized during the performance of “Armed Forces Medley” by U.S. Navy Band Country Current at Lawrence High School in Fairfield, Me., during the ensemble’s stop on their 2024 national tour. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre. Country Current will travel 1600 miles over 12 days performing 11 concerts on their 2024 national tour.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 10:56
    Photo ID: 8612317
    VIRIN: 240826-N-OA196-2008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.02 MB
    Location: FAIRFIELD, MAINE, US
