Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Munitions Command supports 125th VFW National Convention [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Munitions Command supports 125th VFW National Convention

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Munitions Command

    Brad Williams, a logistics management specialist for JMC, discusses the ceremonial ammunition processes with a Veteran during the 125th annual VFW National Convention. (Jason R. Huffman, Joint Munitions Command, Munitions Logistics Distribution Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 07:51
    Photo ID: 8611918
    VIRIN: 240729-A-A0796-1001
    Resolution: 2142x2160
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Munitions Command supports 125th VFW National Convention [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Munitions Command supports 125th VFW National Convention
    Joint Munitions Command supports 125th VFW National Convention

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Munitions Command supports 125th VFW National Convention

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VFW
    JMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download