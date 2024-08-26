Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 08.27.2024 07:51 Photo ID: 8611918 VIRIN: 240729-A-A0796-1001 Resolution: 2142x2160 Size: 2.52 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Joint Munitions Command supports 125th VFW National Convention [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.