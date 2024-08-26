Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Munitions Command supports 125th VFW National Convention [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Munitions Command supports 125th VFW National Convention

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Matthew Wheaton 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Providing ammunition for ceremonies is a traditional mission for the Joint Munitions Command. Since the end of World War II, the Army has been supplying ceremonial ammunition to Veterans’ organizations to conduct military honors for their fallen comrades.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 07:51
    Photo ID: 8611917
    VIRIN: 230213-A-AO796-8366
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Munitions Command supports 125th VFW National Convention [Image 2 of 2], by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Munitions Command supports 125th VFW National Convention
    Joint Munitions Command supports 125th VFW National Convention

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Munitions Command supports 125th VFW National Convention

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    JMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download