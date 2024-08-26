Joint Munitions Command supports 125th VFW National Convention

Courtesy Photo | Brad Williams, a logistics management specialist for JMC, discusses the ceremonial...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Brad Williams, a logistics management specialist for JMC, discusses the ceremonial ammunition processes with a Veteran during the 125th annual VFW National Convention. (Jason R. Huffman, Joint Munitions Command, Munitions Logistics Distribution Division) see less | View Image Page

Annually, thousands of Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary delegates convene for a weeklong gathering, representing the organization’s combined membership of over 1.4 million.



A few members of the Joint Munitions Command’s Munitions Logistics Distribution Division attended the 125th annual VFW National Convention, which was held in Louisville, Kentucky, and took place at the end of July.



Headquartered at the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois, JMC — in conjunction with the Army-Tank-automotive and Armaments Command — provides blank ammunition and clips free of charge to Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, American Legions, Disabled American Veterans chapters, and the Marine Corps League.



Along with other Veterans’ organizations and law enforcement agencies, ceremonial ammo is used while performing military funeral honors, in parades, and other events.



Zach Silver and Brad Williams, who both serve as logistics management specialists at JMC’s headquarters, are responsible for receiving requests for blanks and or clips, processing the orders, and providing disposition for shipments to VFW posts across the country.



Each year, more than three million rounds of blank ammunition and clips are shipped, and VFW posts are responsible for 27% of these orders.



“Continuing to support our Veterans after they have taken off the uniform is an honor for all of us at JMC, and to talk with them about it face-to-face is such a humbling experience,” said Williams, a retired Army Veteran himself.



Silver, who is currently serving in the Iowa National Guard as a First Lieutenant, echoed Williams’ sentiments.



“Providing ceremonial blank ammunition to honor guards is more than just a logistical task, it is a tribute to the valor of our Veterans, ensuring their legacy is upheld with the dignity and respect they so richly deserve,” Silver said.



JMC’s participation in the convention afforded an opportunity to share information, network, discuss opportunities for improvements, as well as outline the process for requesting ceremonial ammunition. Several VFW members expressed their appreciation for the support they receive from the ceremonial ammo program and reiterated its importance.



Providing ammunition for ceremonies is a traditional mission for JMC. Since the end of World War II, the Army has been supplying ceremonial ammunition to Veterans’ organizations to conduct military honors for their fallen comrades.



“JMC provides a lot of things to support our warfighters, and this program is an extension of that,” said Ryan Senkbile, chief of MLD at JMC. “We not only ensured that these Veterans were supported when they were in uniform, but also do when they get recognized for that service.”



• • •



The ceremonial rifle and ammunition program is conducted in accordance with Title 10, United States Code § 4683 (as implemented by Army Regulation 700-131). Only authorized organizations that have been issued weapons through TACOM, located in Warren, Michigan, are eligible to order, receive, and use blank ammunition and/or clips. Due to safety concerns, privately owned rifles or those borrowed from another organization are not authorized to receive blank ammo and/or clips.



Ammunition and clips can only be shipped to the residential address of an officer or other approved individual and not to posts. Clips must be ordered in multiples of 25 with the max being 100 clips per order. Accepted organizations can receive one or two cases of ammunition per request. Each case has 1,240 rounds.



To learn more about the ceremonial ammunition program, contact JMC, at 877-233-2515, or email: usarmy.ria.jmc.mbx.carg@army.mil.



For more information about the ceremonial rifle program, contact TACOM by email: usarmy.detroit.tacom.mbx.ilsc-donations@army.mil.