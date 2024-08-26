MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 20, 2024) MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 20, 2024) Col. Todd Mahar (left), commanding officer of 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), speaks to Maj. Mark Moore, commander of troops aboard the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), on the ship’s boat deck during Amphibious Squadron Four and 24th MEU’s (SOC) visit to Oak Hill, Aug. 20, 2024. Oak Hill is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2024 Date Posted: 08.27.2024 01:14 Photo ID: 8611500 VIRIN: 240820-N-FV545-1060 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.5 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PHIBRON 4, 24th MEU visit Oak Hill [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.