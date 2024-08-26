Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHIBRON 4, 24th MEU visit Oak Hill [Image 2 of 4]

    PHIBRON 4, 24th MEU visit Oak Hill

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Kemble 

    USS OAK HILL

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 20, 2024) Capt. Nakia Cooper, commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 4, salutes Sailors aboard the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) as he arrives on the ship’s flight deck during PHIBRON 4 and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) visit to Oak Hill, Aug. 20, 2024. Oak Hill is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 01:14
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
