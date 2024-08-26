MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 20, 2024) Capt. Nakia Cooper, commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 4, speaks to the crew aboard the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) from the 1MC on the ship’s bridge during PHIBRON 4 and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) visit to Oak Hill, Aug. 20, 2024. Oak Hill is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2024 Date Posted: 08.27.2024 01:14 Photo ID: 8611498 VIRIN: 240820-N-FV545-1284 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.33 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PHIBRON 4, 24th MEU visit Oak Hill [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.