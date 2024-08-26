Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NGAUS Kicked off conference with car show on Belle Isle in Detroit [Image 4 of 4]

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brian Loftus, left, retired Brig. Gen. Garry Bahling and their guests gather in front of the sunset at the National Guard Association of the United States Company Grade, Field Grade, and Warrant Officer Mixer on Belle Isle in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 23, 2024. Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Eleanor Adams)

    Detroit
    EANGUS
    NGAUS
    MotorCity24
    ArsenalOfDemocracy

