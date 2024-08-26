NGAUS Kicked off conference with car show on Belle Isle in Detroit

Attendees gather at the National Guard Association of the United States Company Grade, Field Grade, and Warrant Officer Mixer on Belle Isle in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 23, 2024. Guests were provided live music, refreshments and the Detroit Public Safety Car Show. Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Eleanor Adams)

