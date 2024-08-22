NMCB 4 Seabees Conduct CPX

Construction Mechanic Constructionman Recruit Joseph Bond (left) and reviews an access list to see if Master Sgt. Trace Thomas (right) assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, is authorized to enter a restricted space during a Command Post Exercise (CPX) on August 26, 2024, on Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California. CPX trains and evaluates the battalion’s command and control capabilities. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

