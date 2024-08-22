Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 4 Seabees Conduct CPX [Image 1 of 3]

    NMCB 4 Seabees Conduct CPX

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Construction Mechanic Constructionman Recruit Joseph Bond (left) and reviews an access list to see if Master Sgt. Trace Thomas (right) assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, is authorized to enter a restricted space during a Command Post Exercise (CPX) on August 26, 2024, on Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California. CPX trains and evaluates the battalion’s command and control capabilities. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 19:30
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Seabees
    NMCB 4
    CPX

