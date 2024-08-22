Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 4 Seabees Conduct CPX [Image 3 of 3]

    NMCB 4 Seabees Conduct CPX

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Builder 2nd Class Blake Fradette (left) and Utilitiesman 2nd Class Miles Neal, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, use a laser level to survey a tent deck site during a Command Post Exercise (CPX). CPX trains and evaluates the battalion’s command and control capabilities. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 19:30
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Seabees
    NMCB 4
    CPX

