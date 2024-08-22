NMCB 4 Seabees Conduct CPX

Builder 2nd Class Blake Fradette, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 uses a laser level to survey a tent deck site during a Command Post Exercise (CPX) on August 26, 2024, on Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California. CPX trains and evaluates the battalion’s command and control capabilities. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|08.26.2024
|08.26.2024 19:30
|8611152
|240826-N-BR551-1013
|5472x3648
|6.37 MB
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
