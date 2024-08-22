Soldiers from the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team stand at Parade Rest at the mobilization ceremony for Soldiers from the Oregon Army National Guard’s 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) that took place today at the Salem Armory Auditorium in Salem, Ore., Aug. 16. The event marked the beginning of a significant deployment as the unit prepares to leave their families and employers to join the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) for a year-long mission.

