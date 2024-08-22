Soldiers from the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team stand at Parade Rest at the mobilization ceremony for Soldiers from the Oregon Army National Guard’s 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) that took place today at the Salem Armory Auditorium in Salem, Ore., Aug. 16. The event marked the beginning of a significant deployment as the unit prepares to leave their families and employers to join the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) for a year-long mission.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 18:53
|Photo ID:
|8611095
|VIRIN:
|240727-A-FS713-9127
|Resolution:
|5472x3468
|Size:
|11.32 MB
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Employers & ESGR Play Crucial Role as Oregon National Guard Brigade Prepares to Deploy [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Employers & ESGR Play Crucial Role as Oregon National Guard Brigade Prepares to Deploy
No keywords found.