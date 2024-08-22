Employers & ESGR Play Crucial Role as Oregon National Guard Brigade Prepares to Deploy

As Oregon's 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team prepares to deploy hundreds of soldiers in the coming months, the support from employers will play an important role in the success of those serving. They will leave behind more than just everyday lives—they part from families, friends, and jobs, all of which play a vital role in a support system.



One of the deploying Soldiers with the 41st is Staff Sgt. Bryan Simpson, with the Rogue Valley Transportation District (RVTD) who also serves in the Oregon’s 1-186 Infantry Regiment. RVTD has shown steadfast support for Simpson and other employees who serve in the National Guard, earning them multiple accolades from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). Paige West of RVTD is Simpson’s supervisor who has received a past award called the Patriot Award for her extraordinary support of Simpson’s military service.



“All of the RVTD supervisors, have been nothing but supportive of my military service from the time I started working here,” said Simpson. “It means I can focus on my mission, knowing my family is taken care of and my job will be waiting for me when I get back.”



RVTD’s commitment to supporting Guard and Reserve employees has also earned them the Above and Beyond Award, Seven Seals and the Pro Patria Awards. These awards highlight employers who go beyond the basic requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA), demonstrating outstanding support for their military employees.



The Pro Patria Award the highest award given to an employer by a State ESGR committee an employer can receive for support.



The support from employers like RVTD will be crucial to our success said 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Commander Pete Helzer.



"Knowing that our soldiers have strong backing at home allows them to focus on their mission and return to their civilian lives without worry."



Organizations like ESGR and laws such as USERRA play a key role in this support system. ESGR works to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component service members and their civilian employers, offering education, consultation, and, if needed, mediation. Their mission is to develop and promote supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities.



"We strive to ensure that our service members can perform their duties without worrying about their civilian employment," said Cecil Owens, the Oregon ESGR Military Outreach Director. "Our goal is to foster a culture where employers see the value in supporting their Guard and Reserve employees, not just as a legal obligation, but as a commitment to our nation's security."



USERRA protects the job rights of individuals who voluntarily or involuntarily leave employment positions to undertake military service. It ensures that service members are reemployed in their civilian jobs upon return and are not disadvantaged in their careers due to their service.



"Supporting service members is not just a matter of compliance, it's an act of patriotism," said Andrew Philpott, the Volunteer Support Technician with Oregon ESGR. "USERRA rights are crucial for maintaining the balance between military and civilian life, and employers play a significant role in this process."



The ability of National Guard members to fulfill their duties relies heavily on the unwavering support they receive from their families and employers. This support ensures service members can focus on their missions without added stress of job insecurity or concern for their families’ well-being.



"Employer support is essential not only for the well-being of our Soldiers but also for the overall success of our mission," Helzer said. ";Employers who stand by their employees during deployments contribute directly to national security."



As the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team prepares to deploy, the role of employers like RVTD will be pivotal. The support they provide highlights the vital role employers play ensuring that those who serve can do so with the confidence that their civilian lives will be waiting for them when they return.



Oregon ESGR is dedicated to supporting and serving those who serve, backed by a committed group of volunteers. Among them are Rick McReynolds and Keith Schwartz who supported Simpson through the award nomination process for RVTD. McReynolds, a former Area Chair and current volunteer in Southern Oregon, has received past honors from the 186th Infantry Regiment for his employer support efforts. Schwartz, the current ESGR Area 4 Chair, said he is committed to supporting veterans.



"Taking care of the active reserve and veterans is a mission I deeply care about," Schwartz said.

