The Rogue Valley Transportation District was presented with the Patriot award photo in 2019. From left to right: Julie Brown (holding Statement of Support), Staff Sgt. Bryan Simpson, Paige West (holding Patriot award), and ESGR Volunteer Rick McReynolds.

