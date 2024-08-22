Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Women’s Equality Day at VSFB

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and Vandenberg members pose for a photo in front of a Women’s Equality Day booth at the Pacific Coast Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024. Passed in 1973, U.S. Congress designated Aug. 26 as Women's Equality Day, which celebrates the passage of the 19th amendment that opened the doors for women’s suffrage. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    2024 Women’s Equality Day at VSFB

