2024 Women’s Equality Day at VSFB

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and Vandenberg members pose for a photo in front of a Women’s Equality Day booth at the Pacific Coast Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024. Passed in 1973, U.S. Congress designated Aug. 26 as Women's Equality Day, which celebrates the passage of the 19th amendment that opened the doors for women’s suffrage. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

