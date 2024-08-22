Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Women’s Equality Day at VSFB [Image 1 of 2]

    2024 Women’s Equality Day at VSFB

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Women’s Equality Day merchandise sit on display at a Women’s Equality Day booth at the Pacific Coast Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024. Signed into law on Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th amendment allowed women’s suffrage, resulting in over 26 million becoming eligible to vote in the U.S. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 17:41
    Photo ID: 8610863
    VIRIN: 240825-X-XI961-1022
    Resolution: 5371x3836
    Size: 10.18 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Women’s Equality Day at VSFB [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 Women’s Equality Day at VSFB
    2024 Women’s Equality Day at VSFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    women
    usaf
    celebration
    rights
    Ussf
    amendment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download