    Field Experimentation is Crucial for Dependable Medical Devices, Researchers Say [Image 3 of 3]

    Field Experimentation is Crucial for Dependable Medical Devices, Researchers Say

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Paul Lagasse 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Eva Rosvold, the lead for the Experimentation Integration Cell at the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Office of the Principal Assistant for Acquisition, explains the benefits of experimentation integration for testing medical capabilities and technologies in real-world scenarios during a panel discussion at the 2024 Medical Health System Research Symposium, an annual four-day conference in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 26, 2024.

