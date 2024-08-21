Field Experimentation is Crucial for Dependable Medical Devices, Researchers Say

Dr. Joan Cmarik, left, science advisor with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Office of the Principal Assistant for Acquisition; Col. Denise Milhorn, Military Deputy of MRDC’s Office of the Principal Assistant for Research and Technology; Eva Rosvold, the lead for the OPAA’s Experimentation Integration Cell; and Zachary Buono, a senior biomedical and aeronautical engineer at the MRDC’s Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, participate in a panel session on the role of experimentation in the testing of new medical devices at the 2024 Medical Health System Research Symposium, an annual four-day conference in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 26, 2024.

