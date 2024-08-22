Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Experimentation is Crucial for Dependable Medical Devices, Researchers Say [Image 2 of 3]

    Field Experimentation is Crucial for Dependable Medical Devices, Researchers Say

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Paul Lagasse 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Zachary Buono, a senior biomedical and aeronautical engineer at the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, discusses the lessons learned from testing the capabilities of TATRC’s new Remote Patient Management System in real-world conditions during the Army Futures Command’s recent Project Convergence Capstone 4 exercise during a panel discussion at the 2024 Medical Health System Research Symposium, an annual four-day conference in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 26, 2024.

