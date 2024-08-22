U.S. Army Capt. David Kennedy, State Public Affairs Officer, Michigan National Guard, explains his experience as an operations officer in Syria during the Michigan National Guard Joint Leadership Conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 25, 2024. The briefing covered information about lessons learned by the 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment in Syria and how to apply those experiences to future planning for a large-scale combat operation. Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sergeant Patrick Mayabb)

