    Michigan National Guard Joint Leadership Conference [Image 6 of 6]

    Michigan National Guard Joint Leadership Conference

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Maj. Steven Hoeksema, Force Integration Readiness Officer, Michigan National Guard, briefs a crowd of service members at the Michigan National Guard Joint Leadership Conference on large-scale combat operations in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 25, 2024. The briefing covered information about lessons learned by the 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment in Syria and how to apply those experiences to future planning for a large-scale combat operation. Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sergeant Patrick Mayabb)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 15:48
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    MotorCity24

