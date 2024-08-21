U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Base Quantico color guard present colors during the Quantico 12K on MCBQ, Virginia, Aug. 24, 2024. The event challenges runners and their individual tenacity as they ran 7.46 miles of trails through the woods of Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Officer Candidate School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 12:45 Photo ID: 8610118 VIRIN: 240824-M-QU980-1230 Resolution: 7036x4693 Size: 1.83 MB Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Runners participate in Quantico 12k at OCS [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl David Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.