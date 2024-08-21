Runners participate in Quantico 12k at OCS

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jenny Colegate, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Quantico, receives her bib number and T-shirt prior to running the Quantico 12k on MCBQ, Virginia, Aug. 24, 2024. The event challenges runners and their individual tenacity as they ran 7.46 miles of trails through the woods of Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Officer Candidate School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

