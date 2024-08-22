U.S. Marines and Quantico 12k runners bow their heads in prayer during an invocation on Marine corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 24, 2024. The event challenges runners and their individual tenacity as they ran 7.46 miles of trails through the woods of Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Officer Candidate School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 12:45 Photo ID: 8610115 VIRIN: 240824-M-QU980-1207 Resolution: 7403x4938 Size: 1.86 MB Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Runners participate in Quantico 12k at OCS [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl David Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.