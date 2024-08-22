Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Runners participate in Quantico 12k at OCS [Image 1 of 11]

    Runners participate in Quantico 12k at OCS

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines and Quantico 12k runners bow their heads in prayer during an invocation on Marine corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 24, 2024. The event challenges runners and their individual tenacity as they ran 7.46 miles of trails through the woods of Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Officer Candidate School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

