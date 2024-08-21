Military Personnel Participate in the NGAUS Golf Outing

A group of military personnel participate in the National Guard Association of the United States Golf Outing at Pine Knob Golf Club, in Clarkston, Mich., August 23, 2024. The golf outing served as an informal way current and retired service members can connect and bolster relations.



Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dana Vermilye)

