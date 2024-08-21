Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Personnel Participate in the NGAUS Golf Outing [Image 2 of 3]

    Military Personnel Participate in the NGAUS Golf Outing

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A group of military personnel participate in the National Guard Association of the United States Golf Outing at Pine Knob Golf Club, in Clarkston, Mich., August 23, 2024. The golf outing served as an informal way current and retired service members can connect and bolster relations.

    Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dana Vermilye)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 12:24
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
