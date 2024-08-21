Retirees Tee Off at the NGAUS Golf Outing

Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Teddy Vollman tees off at the National Guard Association of the United States Golf Outing at Pine Knob Golf Club in Clarkston, Mich., Aug. 23, 2024. The golf outing was held to bring together colleagues of the National Guard and members of the NGAUS 146th annual conference.



Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dana Vermilye)

Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US