    Electronic Detection Canine Special Agent K-9 Jill [Image 1 of 4]

    Electronic Detection Canine Special Agent K-9 Jill

    QUANICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlyn Eads 

    Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)

    QUANTICO, Va. (May 29, 2024) - Electronic Storage Detection Special Agent K-9 Jill, assigned to NCIS, poses for a professional headshot onboard NCISHQ. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn Eads)

    This work, Electronic Detection Canine Special Agent K-9 Jill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kaitlyn Eads, identified by DVIDS

    Breaking the Mold: NCIS Welcomes K9 with a Nose for Justice

    Canine
    K9
    Electronic Working Dog

