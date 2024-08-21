Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCIS Special Agent K-9 Jill Demonstrate Search Techniques [Image 2 of 4]

    NCIS Special Agent K-9 Jill Demonstrate Search Techniques

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Nichols 

    Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)

    QUANTICO, Va. (Aug. 7, 2024) - NCIS Special Agent David Lawhorn works alongside Electronic Storage Detection K-9 Special Agent Jill, in a display of her ability to detect the odor of triphenylphosphine oxide, a chemical compound used to coat electronic devices. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols).

    Breaking the Mold: NCIS Welcomes K9 with a Nose for Justice

