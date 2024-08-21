QUANTICO, Va. (Aug. 7, 2024) - NCIS Special Agent David Lawhorn works alongside Electronic Storage Detection K-9 Special Agent Jill, in a display of her ability to detect the odor of triphenylphosphine oxide, a chemical compound used to coat electronic devices. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols).
This work, NCIS Special Agent K-9 Jill Demonstrate Search Techniques [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Olivia Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
