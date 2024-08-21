Breaking the Mold: NCIS Welcomes K9 with a Nose for Justice

Photo By William Krumpelman | QUANTICO, Va. (June 20, 2024) - NCIS Special Agent David Lawhorn and Electronic...... read more read more Photo By William Krumpelman | QUANTICO, Va. (June 20, 2024) - NCIS Special Agent David Lawhorn and Electronic Storage Detection K-9 Jill demonstrate search techniques to children of NCIS employees during Take Your Child To Work Day is an annual event held by NCIS to educate the children of NCIS employees on all aspects of the NCIS mission and capabilities. This event is tailored for children between the ages of 8 - 18 demonstrating agency polygraph scenarios, fingerprinting techniques, specialized weapons and equipment and K-9 presentation. This event was held at the Russell-Knox Building (RKB) at Quantico, Virginia on 20 June 2024.(U.S. Navy photo by William L. Krumpelman II) see less | View Image Page

While each NCIS agent possesses a unique set of skills, the typical agent embodies intelligence, curiosity, fitness, composure, and a strong work ethic. However, the newest addition to the team possesses all these traits … and more.

K9 Jill excels at her work, demonstrating abilities that even the most seasoned special agents find impressive. At just two years old, this black Labrador retriever has shown great promise throughout her training, and as she moves on to real investigative cases, her potential for success is immense. As NCIS's first K9, Jill symbolizes hope for a flourishing program poised for expansion.

Jill serves as an electronic storage detection (ESD) canine. ESD K9s are trained to detect the odor of triphenylphosphine oxide, a chemical compound used to coat electronic devices. Jill can identify even the smallest amounts, such as those found in a MicroSD card. Regardless of how the device may be concealed, her extraordinary sense of smell allows her to detect the chemical confidently. Though she has yet to work an official scene, Jill is capable of conducting searches indoors, outdoors, in residences, vehicles, aboard ships, and anywhere else someone may try to hide electronic devices. After five years of dedicated service, Jill will retire and live as a regular dog.

Both Michele Burkhammer, Jill’s original puppy raiser, and her current handler, Special Agent David Lawhorn, emphasize that she is full of personality. “She works hard, loves hard, and plays really hard,” says Burkhammer. When working, Jill is extremely attentive, evident in her interactions with SA Lawhorn; she stares at him, eagerly awaiting her next command. Although she is not an independent thinker during work, her personality shines through. Often, when she identifies a device, her excitement bubbles over, and she jumps on her hind legs, playfully bumping her handler with her muzzle, showcasing her eagerness to please. This endearing behavior made Jill stand out from a young age.

Jill’s lovable personality sets her apart from the average dog. When off duty, she enjoys sleeping, snuggling, playing fetch, and swimming. Burkhammer notes, “Jill simply loves to be around people. If she could get under my skin, she would. She wants to be touching someone all the time.” This affection makes her an exceptional companion. However, Jill's love for water can lead to unintended chaos at the pool—it drives her desire to be close to everyone, which sometimes results in scratches as she inadvertently pushes people underwater. Apart from this little hiccup, her charm is irresistible. Above all, her love for food drives her work. As a food reward dog, she must find hidden electronics to eat, keeping her motivated and engaged. SA Lawhorn varies her meal times to prevent her from establishing a routine that could affect her effectiveness on search warrants. Consequently, when it's time to work, Jill is excited and energetic. After her service, transitioning to standard feeding from a bowl shouldn't be an issue; she will relish the ease of accessing her food. Jill lives happily with SA Lawhorn and his wife, enjoying both her work and a regular dog life at home.

When it comes time to play, Jill takes things seriously. Although she calms down after initial introductions, she is enthusiastic about meeting adults, large groups, and children. However, her excitement reaches new heights when interacting with other dogs. As a puppy, Jill’s mother encouraged her playful side by allowing Jill to "attack" her during playtime. Burkhammer describes Jill as “a bull in a china shop,” accurately reflecting her boisterous approach to play.

Interestingly, this spirited nature helped her become a K9. Before her selection as an ESD K9, Jill was training to be a veteran service dog through the Wounded Warriors program, where she initially excelled. She is named after a marine who worked at the Wounded Warrior section of Walter Reed Medical Center. Jill began training at just five weeks old and made it through graduation and advanced programs. However, they struggled to find a compatible kennel mate due to her excitable demeanor and occasional aggression during play with other dogs. Consequently, the Wounded Warriors program decided to remove her from the veteran track. Warrior Canine Connection (WCC) stepped in, seeking a suitable role for Jill, a purpose-bred dog with significant potential for success. MSA contacted WCC about the need for scent dogs, and Jill's sensitive sense of smell was recalled. At her graduation, despite attempts by photographers to take her picture, Jill would not go to the designated spot, preferring to sniff the area first—a clear indication of her strong scent sensitivity. Subsequently, she was transferred to another organization in September 2023 to pursue ESD training.

While Jill’s specialized training is crucial, much of her success is a testament to her handler, SA Lawhorn. The bond between them is no accident. SA Lawhorn has always been passionate about working with dogs, and this opportunity arrived late in his career. During their training, dogs were selected before handlers came on board. Over the first four weeks, trainers assessed each dog's personality, energy level, and lifestyle to match them with appropriate handlers. With Jill and SA Lawhorn, this pairing was particularly successful. Burkhammer attended Jill's ESD training graduation and remarked, “When I saw Jill working with Dave, I could not believe the connection. The bond they have is spectacular; it’s incredible to witness.” SA Lawhorn agrees, noting that his relationship with Jill is growing stronger. “Even at night, I can hear her come to my side of the bed to make sure I’m still there,” he says, highlighting their mutual affection and commitment. The dedication SA Lawhorn shows to Jill's training is admirable; regardless of the day, he is committed to ensuring she can detect electronics to earn her food. His relentless efforts—both on-site and behind the scenes—have thoroughly prepared her for real investigations, proving they will form a successful team.

Overall, Jill is expected to thrive in her role. She is a motivated, adaptable, and reliable dog—happiest when working—and will undoubtedly make meaningful contributions. SA Lawhorn hopes that NCIS will expand the K9 program to include at least one dog at every major field office; Jill is already demonstrating the significant impact K9s can have within the agency. Although she may not fit the traditional image of a NCIS agent, Jill is just as integral to the team, and it will be exciting to witness all that she will accomplish.

(U.S. Navy story by NCIS Honors Intern Alanna Dumalac)