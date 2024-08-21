Fleet Readiness Center East hazardous waste disposer Gannon Plouff holds his newborn baby, Alaina Plouff, just weeks after experiencing a life-threatening cardiac emergency while at work. July 18, Plouff began experiencing chest pains, increased heart rate and shortness of breath. The quick actions of his supervisor, Compliance and Quality Operations Branch Supervisor Richard Johnston, helped keep Plouff calm and safe until emergency services arrived.
Recognizing signs of cardiac distress makes life-saving difference at FRCE
