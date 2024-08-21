Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recognizing signs of cardiac distress makes life-saving difference at FRCE [Image 1 of 2]

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Fleet Readiness Center East hazardous waste disposer Gannon Plouff holds his newborn baby, Alaina Plouff, just weeks after experiencing a life-threatening cardiac emergency while at work. July 18, Plouff began experiencing chest pains, increased heart rate and shortness of breath. The quick actions of his supervisor, Compliance and Quality Operations Branch Supervisor Richard Johnston, helped keep Plouff calm and safe until emergency services arrived.

