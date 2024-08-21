Recognizing signs of cardiac distress makes life-saving difference at FRCE

Photo By Samantha Fehr | Fleet Readiness Center East Commanding Officer Capt. James Belmont, left, and H-53...... read more read more Photo By Samantha Fehr | Fleet Readiness Center East Commanding Officer Capt. James Belmont, left, and H-53 Program Officer Capt. Andrew Neuman, right, present Compliance and Quality Operations Branch Supervisor Richard Johnston, middle, with the Aviation Safety Professional of the Quarter award July 25. Johnston was honored with this accolade for his actions in addressing a team member’s sudden cardiac distress. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. – An ordinary day at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) took a dramatic turn when a 28-year-old employee suffered a cardiac emergency, but thanks to his supervisor's swift and potentially life-saving intervention, he is back to his normal self.



In the early morning hours of June 18, hazardous waste disposer Gannon Plouff began experiencing chest pains, increased heart rate and shortness of breath while working in the facility. This was not the first cardiac event Plouff had faced; he has suffered from a history of various heart conditions in the past.



“When I woke up that morning, everything seemed normal until, out of nowhere, my heart’s rhythm started beating abnormally,” said Plouff. “It had done this plenty of times before and since I felt fine, I assumed it would go back to normal like it usually does.”



A short while later, his symptoms returned as he was working in the facility, marking the start of a cardiac emergency.



“While at work a couple hours later, I felt a flutter in my chest and my heart’s rhythm became very irregular,” said Plouff. “I knew something was wrong.”



Upon hearing of Plouff’s symptoms, his supervisor, Compliance and Quality Operations Branch Supervisor Richard Johnston, sprang into action.



“When Plouff told me he was having some tightness in his chest, I immediately told him to come back to the office because I knew it could get worse very fast,” said Johnston. “I called 9-1-1, grabbed the AED (automated external defibrillator) and tried to help him stay calm. By the time the paramedics got Plouff on the gurney and in the ambulance, he was experiencing atrial fibrillation. They had to shock him.”



Paramedics got to work on Plouff immediately upon arriving to the depot. According to Plouff, his heart rate accelerated to about 250 beats per minute.



“The medics put me in the back of the ambulance and gave me some medication to slow down my heart rate, but it didn’t work,” said Plouff. “They hooked me up to something like an AED and shocked me to lower my dangerously high heart rate. Thankfully, that worked, because once you hit 300 beats per minute, that’s when you’re at risk for heart failure.



“The worst part was when the paramedics had to shock me,” Plouff continued. “They didn’t get the chance to knock me out; I was awake for all of it. My vision started going in and out and I honestly thought I was dying. All I could think about was my wife and kids.”



Plouff said it was the actions of his supervisor that saved his life.



“I want to thank my boss for acting so quickly to get me an ambulance,” said Plouff. “I had already informed my boss of my heart history and he told me his son has gone through something similar, so he knew what do to.”



Following his cardiac event, Plouff has been focusing on his recovery and spending time with his family in Texas, where his wife recently gave birth to their second child. Plouff said if he could share a piece of advice with his coworkers, it would be to listen to their bodies and support each other in the workplace.



“I really want to share my story because, if something doesn’t feel right, it’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Plouff. “I’m grateful to still be alive because I have kids to take care of. We just had our second child. Make sure you get help before it’s too late.



“Make sure you look out for your coworkers,” Plouff continued. “My trainer, Gram Dixon, noticed I was acting different that day. He encouraged me to let our boss know what was going on, so a big thanks goes out to both my supervisor and trainer for looking out for me.”



For his actions, Johnston was presented with the FRCE Aviation Safety Professional of the Quarter award. FRCE Executive Officer Randy Berti said in emergency situations like this, every second counts.



“The health and safety of our employees is our number one priority here at FRC East,” said Berti. “We are incredibly thankful for Mr. Johnston’s quick thinking and rapid response, which likely saved Mr. Plouff’s life. It is a testament to the success of our emergency response training and addition of AEDs throughout the facility. He is very deserving of this recognition”



FRCE works to provide its workforce with lifesaving knowledge and skills in the form of training in first aid, CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED). AEDs are portable, life-saving devices designed to treat people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.



Since 2023, FRCE’s Safety and Occupational Health Division has installed 85 new AEDs to the facility’s site at Marine Corps Air Stations Cherry Point, New River and Beaufort, and the Global TransPark in Kinston. As a result of this recent occurrence, the depot has further enhanced emergency preparedness by equipping the facility’s security vehicles with AEDs, as they are often one of the first to arrive on scene.



Knowing how to recognize the signs of cardiac distress is imperative in the event of an emergency. According to The American Heart Association, common symptoms include chest pressure or pain; shortness of breath; discomfort in other areas of the upper body, including arms, back, neck, jaw or stomach; cold sweat; and nausea or lightheadedness. Contact emergency services immediately if experiencing symptoms of cardiac distress.



Johnston said he was thankful for the training he’d received on how to respond in emergency situations like this because; without that knowledge, the outcome could have been very different.



“As a supervisor, it’s important to get to know your team,” said Johnston. “I have a tight bond with my whole shop. It allows them to trust and count on me to look out for them and act in their best interest. Health conditions and events like this one are often spontaneous, so you have to stay vigilant. At the end of the day, we are a family working together to accomplish the same goal.”



FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $1 billion. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.